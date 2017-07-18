Earning Analysis for: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) from Air Delivery & Freight Services

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Air Delivery & Freight Services is valued at 10.29 B. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forExpeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Air Delivery & Freight Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 24.44 with a Forward PE of 22.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Air Delivery & Freight Services has a PEG of 4.04 alongside a PS value of 1.65 and a PB value of 5.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Air Delivery & Freight Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.47% with a Payout Ratio of 33.80%. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Air Delivery & Freight Services holds an EPS of 2.34 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -1.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.44%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 5.60%. Eventually, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Air Delivery & Freight Services exhibits an EPS value of 6.05% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Air Delivery & Freight Services NASDAQ shows a value of 8.90% with Outstanding shares of 179.66.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a Current Ratio of 2.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.58% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.86%. Its Day High was 5.86% and Day Low showed 10.22%. The 52-Week High shows -1.21% with a 52-Week Low of 21.26%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a current market price of 57.27 and the change is 0.28%. Its Target Price was fixed at 54.42 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD Air Delivery & Freight Services is moving around at 34.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 6.90%. Performance week shows a value of 0.60%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.67%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.16% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.29%.