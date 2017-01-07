Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) from Cleaning Products – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products is valued at 34816.21. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Ecolab Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forEcolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 32.95 with a Forward PE of 24.14. Ecolab Inc. Cleaning Products has a PEG of 2.85 alongside a PS value of 2.64 and a PB value of 5.05.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products shows a Dividend Yield of 1.24% with a Payout Ratio of 38.30%. Ecolab Inc. Cleaning Products holds an EPS of 3.61 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -15.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.85%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 8.30%. Eventually, Ecolab Inc. Cleaning Products exhibits an EPS value of 11.55% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Ecolab Inc. Cleaning Products NYSE shows a value of -1.70% with Outstanding shares of 292.77.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.99% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.41%. Its Day High was 1.41% and Day Low showed 7.80%. The 52-Week High shows -3.98% with a 52-Week Low of 22.07%.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Cleaning Products has a current market price of 118.92 and the change is 0.26%. Its Target Price was fixed at 125.44 at an IPO Date of 1/5/1988. At present, the Gross Margin for Ecolab Inc. ECL Cleaning Products is moving around at 47.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 8.10%. Performance week shows a value of 1.03%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.05%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.00% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.09%.