Electric Utilities: DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Electric Utilities is valued at 17812.35. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of DTE Energy Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for DTE Energy Company NYSE:DTE Electric Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.85 with a Forward PE of 18.62. DTE Energy Company Electric Utilities has a PEG of 3.88 alongside a PS value of 1.74 and a PB value of 1.94.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Electric Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 3.33% with a Payout Ratio of 64.90%. DTE Energy Company Electric Utilities holds an EPS of 4.54 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -20.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 0.99%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 1.50%. Eventually, DTE Energy Company Electric Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 5.63% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for DTE Energy Company Electric Utilities NYSE shows a value of 12.70% with Outstanding shares of 179.56.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Electric Utilities has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.02% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.18%. Its Day High was 7.18% and Day Low showed 11.59%. The 52-Week High shows -0.09% with a 52-Week Low of 30.23%.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Electric Utilities has a current market price of 99.2 and the change is 0.92%. Its Target Price was fixed at 100.75 at an IPO Date of 1/2/1970. At present, the Gross Margin for DTE Energy Company DTE Electric Utilities is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 8.00%. Performance week shows a value of 1.35%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.24%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.01% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.11%.