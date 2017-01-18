Electric Utilities: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Electric Utilities is valued at 12967.16. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Entergy Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Entergy Corporation NYSE:ETR Electric Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 10.08 with a Forward PE of 15.73. Entergy Corporation Electric Utilities has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.21 and a PB value of 1.28.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Electric Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 4.82% with a Payout Ratio of 47.30%. Entergy Corporation Electric Utilities holds an EPS of 7.16 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -118.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to -33.37%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -16.50%. Eventually, Entergy Corporation Electric Utilities exhibits an EPS value of -8.19% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Entergy Corporation Electric Utilities NYSE shows a value of -7.30% with Outstanding shares of 179.75.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Electric Utilities has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.87% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.36%. Its Day High was -3.36% and Day Low showed 8.14%. The 52-Week High shows -10.76% with a 52-Week Low of 15.54%.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Electric Utilities has a current market price of 72.14 and the change is 0.78%. Its Target Price was fixed at 73.44 at an IPO Date of 6/1/1972. At present, the Gross Margin for Entergy Corporation ETR Electric Utilities is moving around at 87.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 12.00%. Performance week shows a value of 1.48%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.66%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.96% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.38%.