Electric Utilities: FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities is valued at 13148.38. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of FirstEnergy Corp. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE:FE Electric Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 11.78. FirstEnergy Corp. Electric Utilities has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.89 and a PB value of 1.15.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 4.63% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. FirstEnergy Corp. Electric Utilities holds an EPS of -1.44 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 169.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 0.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -10.90%. Eventually, FirstEnergy Corp. Electric Utilities exhibits an EPS value of -5.05% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for FirstEnergy Corp. Electric Utilities NYSE shows a value of -5.00% with Outstanding shares of 422.37.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.38% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.19%. Its Day High was -5.19% and Day Low showed 6.14%. The 52-Week High shows -13.08% with a 52-Week Low of 6.18%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Electric Utilities has a current market price of 31.13 and the change is 0.91%. Its Target Price was fixed at 34.44 at an IPO Date of 11/10/1997. At present, the Gross Margin for FirstEnergy Corp. FE Electric Utilities is moving around at 72.80% alongside a Profit Margin of -4.10%. Performance week shows a value of 0.03%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.50%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.61% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.88%.