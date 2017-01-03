Electric Utilities: SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities is valued at 10520.08. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of SCANA Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for SCANA Corporation NYSE:SCG Electric Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.44 with a Forward PE of 17.3. SCANA Corporation Electric Utilities has a PEG of 3.06 alongside a PS value of 2.55 and a PB value of 1.85.

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 3.14% with a Payout Ratio of 57.10%. SCANA Corporation Electric Utilities holds an EPS of 3.98 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 37.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 2.99%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 11.90%. Eventually, SCANA Corporation Electric Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 6.03% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for SCANA Corporation Electric Utilities NYSE shows a value of 2.30% with Outstanding shares of 143.56.

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.50% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.04%. Its Day High was 4.04% and Day Low showed 9.65%. The 52-Week High shows -2.79% with a 52-Week Low of 27.25%.

SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) Electric Utilities has a current market price of 73.22 and the change is -0.08%. Its Target Price was fixed at 74.33 at an IPO Date of 12/30/1987. At present, the Gross Margin for SCANA Corporation SCG Electric Utilities is moving around at 74.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.80%. Performance week shows a value of -1.64%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.73%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.37% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.50%.