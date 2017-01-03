Electric Utilities: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Electric Utilities is valued at 18573.87. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of WEC Energy Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for WEC Energy Group, Inc. NYSE:WEC Electric Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 20.13 with a Forward PE of 18.85. WEC Energy Group, Inc. Electric Utilities has a PEG of 2.91 alongside a PS value of 2.52 and a PB value of 2.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Electric Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 3.55% with a Payout Ratio of 66.30%. WEC Energy Group, Inc. Electric Utilities holds an EPS of 2.91 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -9.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.71%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 4.10%. Eventually, WEC Energy Group, Inc. Electric Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 6.92% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Electric Utilities NYSE shows a value of 0.80% with Outstanding shares of 316.69.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Electric Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.31% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.25%. Its Day High was -1.25% and Day Low showed 8.95%. The 52-Week High shows -10.10% with a 52-Week Low of 19.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Electric Utilities has a current market price of 58.46 and the change is -0.32%. Its Target Price was fixed at 61.64 at an IPO Date of 10/26/1984. At present, the Gross Margin for WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC Electric Utilities is moving around at 64.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 12.60%. Performance week shows a value of -0.10%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.71%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.21% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.50%.