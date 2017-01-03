Electronic Equipment: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment is valued at 27989.28. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Koninklijke Philips N.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE:PHG Electronic Equipment on its PE ratio displays a value of 71.43 with a Forward PE of 17.58. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Electronic Equipment has a PEG of 1.63 alongside a PS value of 1.09 and a PB value of 2.32.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment shows a Dividend Yield of 2.94% with a Payout Ratio of 80.20%. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Electronic Equipment holds an EPS of 0.43 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 77.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 18.46%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -22.50%. Eventually, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Electronic Equipment exhibits an EPS value of 43.80% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Koninklijke Philips N.V. Electronic Equipment NYSE shows a value of 1.10% with Outstanding shares of 915.58.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.02% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.69%. Its Day High was 8.69% and Day Low showed 6.81%. The 52-Week High shows -1.70% with a 52-Week Low of 32.81%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment has a current market price of 30.11 and the change is -1.50%. Its Target Price was fixed at 33 at an IPO Date of 12/30/1987. At present, the Gross Margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG Electronic Equipment is moving around at 42.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.20%. Performance week shows a value of 1.12%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.85%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.46% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.91%.