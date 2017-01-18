Electronic Equipment: Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment is valued at 38462.67. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Sony Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Sony Corporation NYSE:SNE Electronic Equipment on its PE ratio displays a value of 81.42 with a Forward PE of 16.86. Sony Corporation Electronic Equipment has a PEG of 3.9 alongside a PS value of 0.57 and a PB value of 1.93.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment shows a Dividend Yield of 0.58% with a Payout Ratio of 43.60%. Sony Corporation Electronic Equipment holds an EPS of 0.38 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 203.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 297.83%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 19.70%. Eventually, Sony Corporation Electronic Equipment exhibits an EPS value of 20.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Sony Corporation Electronic Equipment NYSE shows a value of -10.80% with Outstanding shares of 1246.36.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.27% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.78%. Its Day High was 3.78% and Day Low showed 11.33%. The 52-Week High shows -9.69% with a 52-Week Low of 55.08%.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment has a current market price of 30.86 and the change is -0.52%. Its Target Price was fixed at 42.17 at an IPO Date of 7/26/1974. At present, the Gross Margin for Sony Corporation SNE Electronic Equipment is moving around at 36.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 0.80%. Performance week shows a value of 7.08%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.08%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.92% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.86%.