Electronics Stores: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Electronics Stores is valued at 14213.05. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Best Buy Co., Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Best Buy Co., Inc. NYSE:BBY Electronics Stores on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.81 with a Forward PE of 12.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. Electronics Stores has a PEG of 1.11 alongside a PS value of 0.36 and a PB value of 3.33.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Electronics Stores shows a Dividend Yield of 2.50% with a Payout Ratio of 31.90%. Best Buy Co., Inc. Electronics Stores holds an EPS of 3.25 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -34.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.43%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -7.70%. Eventually, Best Buy Co., Inc. Electronics Stores exhibits an EPS value of 12.47% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Best Buy Co., Inc. Electronics Stores NYSE shows a value of 1.40% with Outstanding shares of 316.69.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Electronics Stores has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.81% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.83%. Its Day High was 23.83% and Day Low showed 21.70%. The 52-Week High shows -9.15% with a 52-Week Low of 85.45%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Electronics Stores has a current market price of 44.88 and the change is 2.40%. Its Target Price was fixed at 45.92 at an IPO Date of 4/19/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY Electronics Stores is moving around at 23.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.80%. Performance week shows a value of 3.55%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -6.91%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.49% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.55%.