Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) from Independent Oil & Gas – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas is valued at 56268. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forEnterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.95 with a Forward PE of 18.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Independent Oil & Gas has a PEG of 3.88 alongside a PS value of 2.48 and a PB value of 2.59.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 6.02% with a Payout Ratio of 129.20%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Independent Oil & Gas holds an EPS of 1.23 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -14.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.61%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 16.90%. Eventually, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 5.65% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Independent Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of -6.10% with Outstanding shares of 2090.97.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.18% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.44%. Its Day High was 0.44% and Day Low showed 11.91%. The 52-Week High shows -10.73% with a 52-Week Low of 41.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Independent Oil & Gas has a current market price of 26.87 and the change is -0.15%. Its Target Price was fixed at 31.88 at an IPO Date of 7/28/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD Independent Oil & Gas is moving around at 15.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.10%. Performance week shows a value of -0.19%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.70%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.35% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.76%.