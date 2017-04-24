Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) from REIT – Industrial – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) REIT – Industrial is valued at 10113.47. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Extra Space Storage Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forExtra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) REIT – Industrial on its PE ratio displays a value of 27.89 with a Forward PE of 28.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. REIT – Industrial has a PEG of 3.49 alongside a PS value of 10.2 and a PB value of 4.47.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) REIT – Industrial shows a Dividend Yield of 3.88% with a Payout Ratio of 100.60%. Extra Space Storage Inc. REIT – Industrial holds an EPS of 2.89 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 85.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.05%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 39.80%. Eventually, Extra Space Storage Inc. REIT – Industrial exhibits an EPS value of 8.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Extra Space Storage Inc. REIT – Industrial NYSE shows a value of 15.60% with Outstanding shares of 125.68.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) REIT – Industrial has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.31% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.33%. Its Day High was 5.33% and Day Low showed 13.16%. The 52-Week High shows -12.14% with a 52-Week Low of 20.71%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) REIT – Industrial has a current market price of 80.47 and the change is -0.19%. Its Target Price was fixed at 81.4 at an IPO Date of 8/16/2004. At present, the Gross Margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR REIT – Industrial is moving around at 73.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 36.80%. Performance week shows a value of 3.03%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.63%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.42% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.49%.