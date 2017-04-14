Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) from Insurance Brokers – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Insurance Brokers is valued at 521.37. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Fanhua Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forFanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Insurance Brokers on its PE ratio displays a value of 23.94 with a Forward PE of 8.49. Fanhua Inc. Insurance Brokers has a PEG of 3.12 alongside a PS value of 0.76 and a PB value of 1.1.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Insurance Brokers shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Fanhua Inc. Insurance Brokers holds an EPS of 0.38 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -25.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 32.67%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 18.20%. Eventually, Fanhua Inc. Insurance Brokers exhibits an EPS value of 7.68% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Fanhua Inc. Insurance Brokers NASDAQ shows a value of 78.40% with Outstanding shares of 57.93.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Insurance Brokers has a Current Ratio of 4.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 4.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.13% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.66%. Its Day High was 6.66% and Day Low showed 32.55%. The 52-Week High shows -13.04% with a 52-Week Low of 45.40%.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Insurance Brokers has a current market price of 9 and the change is 5.51%. Its Target Price was fixed at 17 at an IPO Date of 11/01/2007. At present, the Gross Margin for Fanhua Inc. FANH Insurance Brokers is moving around at 23.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.30%. Performance week shows a value of 1.01%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.64%. Volatility for the week appears to be 4.49% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.79%.