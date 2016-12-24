Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) from Information Technology Services – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Information Technology Services is valued at 25183.14. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Information Technology Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 52.5 with a Forward PE of 17.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Information Technology Services has a PEG of 3.7 alongside a PS value of 2.9 and a PB value of 2.57.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Information Technology Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.37% with a Payout Ratio of 71.00%. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Information Technology Services holds an EPS of 1.45 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -7.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.05%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 12.30%. Eventually, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Information Technology Services exhibits an EPS value of 14.20% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Information Technology Services NYSE shows a value of 46.30% with Outstanding shares of 331.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Information Technology Services has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.18% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.39%. Its Day High was 3.39% and Day Low showed 4.14%. The 52-Week High shows -6.28% with a 52-Week Low of 39.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Information Technology Services has a current market price of 76.02 and the change is 0.29%. Its Target Price was fixed at 89.16 at an IPO Date of 6/20/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS Information Technology Services is moving around at 31.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.40%. Performance week shows a value of -0.81%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.44%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.34% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.46%.