Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) from Auto Manufacturers – Major – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major is valued at 51122.56. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Ford Motor Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forFord Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major on its PE ratio displays a value of 6.35 with a Forward PE of 7.79. Ford Motor Company Auto Manufacturers – Major has a PEG of 3.18 alongside a PS value of 0.33 and a PB value of 1.61.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major shows a Dividend Yield of 4.70% with a Payout Ratio of 42.00%. Ford Motor Company Auto Manufacturers – Major holds an EPS of 2.01 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 492.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to -9.81%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 2.10%. Eventually, Ford Motor Company Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an EPS value of 2.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Ford Motor Company Auto Manufacturers – Major NYSE shows a value of -5.80% with Outstanding shares of 4006.47.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.70% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.31%. Its Day High was 2.31% and Day Low showed 15.27%. The 52-Week High shows -8.15% with a 52-Week Low of 19.82%.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a current market price of 12.76 and the change is -0.08%. Its Target Price was fixed at 12.74 at an IPO Date of 6/1/1972. At present, the Gross Margin for Ford Motor Company F Auto Manufacturers – Major is moving around at 13.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.20%. Performance week shows a value of 4.33%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.59%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.19% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.05%.