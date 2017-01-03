Foreign Money Center Banks: Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Foreign Money Center Banks is valued at 74985.21. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Banco Santander, S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Banco Santander, S.A. NYSE:SAN Foreign Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.23 with a Forward PE of 10.84. Banco Santander, S.A. Foreign Money Center Banks has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.65 and a PB value of 0.81.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Foreign Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 3.86% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Banco Santander, S.A. Foreign Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 0.36 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -16.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 29.89%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -14.40%. Eventually, Banco Santander, S.A. Foreign Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of -0.52% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Banco Santander, S.A. Foreign Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of -2.30% with Outstanding shares of 14475.91.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Foreign Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.97% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.58%. Its Day High was 19.58% and Day Low showed 20.68%. The 52-Week High shows 1.14% with a 52-Week Low of 51.43%.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Foreign Money Center Banks has a current market price of 5.31 and the change is 2.51%. Its Target Price was fixed at 4.06 at an IPO Date of 1/5/1988. At present, the Gross Margin for Banco Santander, S.A. SAN Foreign Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 14.40%. Performance week shows a value of 1.37%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 14.60%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.06% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.47%.