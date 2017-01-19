Foreign Money Center Banks: Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Foreign Money Center Banks is valued at 31605.64. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Credit Suisse Group AG compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Credit Suisse Group AG NYSE:CS Foreign Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 14.67. Credit Suisse Group AG Foreign Money Center Banks has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.77 and a PB value of 0.74.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Foreign Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 4.65% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Credit Suisse Group AG Foreign Money Center Banks holds an EPS of -3.03 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -277.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 455.79%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -19.80%. Eventually, Credit Suisse Group AG Foreign Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 0.30% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Credit Suisse Group AG Foreign Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of -4.50% with Outstanding shares of 2040.39.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Foreign Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.63% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.88%. Its Day High was 16.88% and Day Low showed 25.53%. The 52-Week High shows -15.80% with a 52-Week Low of 54.75%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Foreign Money Center Banks has a current market price of 15.49 and the change is -2.33%. Its Target Price was fixed at 17.35 at an IPO Date of 5/16/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Credit Suisse Group AG CS Foreign Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of -32.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.77%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.24%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.24% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.75%.