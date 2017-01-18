Foreign Money Center Banks: UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Foreign Money Center Banks is valued at 62433.5. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of UBS Group AG compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for UBS Group AG NYSE:UBS Foreign Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.44 with a Forward PE of 13.23. UBS Group AG Foreign Money Center Banks has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 4.63 and a PB value of 1.18.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Foreign Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 4.99% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. UBS Group AG Foreign Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 0.91 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 80.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 19.11%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -3.30%. Eventually, UBS Group AG Foreign Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of -4.92% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for UBS Group AG Foreign Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of 2.30% with Outstanding shares of 3729.6.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Foreign Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.16% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 14.56%. Its Day High was 14.56% and Day Low showed 25.11%. The 52-Week High shows -4.02% with a 52-Week Low of 40.32%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Foreign Money Center Banks has a current market price of 16.74 and the change is -1.88%. Its Target Price was fixed at 14.93 at an IPO Date of 12/3/2014. At present, the Gross Margin for UBS Group AG UBS Foreign Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 25.80%. Performance week shows a value of 1.70%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.32%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.70% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.30%.