Foreign Regional Banks: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Foreign Regional Banks is valued at 11533.72. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Banco de Chile compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Banco de Chile NYSE:BCH Foreign Regional Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.31 with a Forward PE of 13.15. Banco de Chile Foreign Regional Banks has a PEG of 4.45 alongside a PS value of 3.81 and a PB value of 2.78.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Foreign Regional Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 4.10% with a Payout Ratio of 56.40%. Banco de Chile Foreign Regional Banks holds an EPS of 5.31 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -4.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 2.52%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 4.60%. Eventually, Banco de Chile Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an EPS value of 2.99% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Banco de Chile Foreign Regional Banks NYSE shows a value of 28.50% with Outstanding shares of 163.09.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Foreign Regional Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.48% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.41%. Its Day High was 6.41% and Day Low showed 5.15%. The 52-Week High shows -3.72% with a 52-Week Low of 33.62%.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Foreign Regional Banks has a current market price of 70.08 and the change is -0.90%. Its Target Price was fixed at 72.82 at an IPO Date of 8/2/2002. At present, the Gross Margin for Banco de Chile BCH Foreign Regional Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 28.70%. Performance week shows a value of 1.16%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.49%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.09% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.51%.