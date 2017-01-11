Foreign Regional Banks: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Foreign Regional Banks is valued at 36177.07. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. NYSE:BSBR Foreign Regional Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 30.36 with a Forward PE of 18.87. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Foreign Regional Banks has a PEG of 1.83 alongside a PS value of 1.53 and a PB value of 2.55.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Foreign Regional Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 0.64% with a Payout Ratio of 55.50%. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Foreign Regional Banks holds an EPS of 0.31 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 74.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 3.56%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -0.30%. Eventually, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an EPS value of 16.60% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Foreign Regional Banks NYSE shows a value of 4.90% with Outstanding shares of 3881.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Foreign Regional Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.11% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 47.98%. Its Day High was 47.98% and Day Low showed 37.95%. The 52-Week High shows -2.02% with a 52-Week Low of 220.86%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Foreign Regional Banks has a current market price of 9.22 and the change is -1.07%. Its Target Price was fixed at 4.87 at an IPO Date of 10/7/2009. At present, the Gross Margin for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. BSBR Foreign Regional Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 9.80%. Performance week shows a value of 4.51%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 22.26%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.06% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.54%.