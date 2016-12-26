Foreign Regional Banks: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Foreign Regional Banks is valued at 25517.51. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Deutsche Bank AG compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Deutsche Bank AG NYSE:DB Foreign Regional Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 13.67. Deutsche Bank AG Foreign Regional Banks has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.98 and a PB value of 0.37.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Foreign Regional Banks shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Deutsche Bank AG Foreign Regional Banks holds an EPS of -1.44 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -486.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 581.50%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -30.70%. Eventually, Deutsche Bank AG Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an EPS value of -3.13% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Deutsche Bank AG Foreign Regional Banks NYSE shows a value of -4.50% with Outstanding shares of 1369.7.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Foreign Regional Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.17% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.42%. Its Day High was 19.42% and Day Low showed 42.76%. The 52-Week High shows -25.24% with a 52-Week Low of 66.49%.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Foreign Regional Banks has a current market price of 18.63 and the change is 0.49%. Its Target Price was fixed at 10.93 at an IPO Date of 11/18/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for Deutsche Bank AG DB Foreign Regional Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of -7.60%. Performance week shows a value of -2.00%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 17.99%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.21% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.55%.