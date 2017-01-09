Foreign Regional Banks: Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) Foreign Regional Banks is valued at 10155.02. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:BSMX Foreign Regional Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.19 with a Forward PE of 11.41. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Foreign Regional Banks has a PEG of 2.79 alongside a PS value of 2.97 and a PB value of 1.46.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) Foreign Regional Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 8.79% with a Payout Ratio of 42.30%. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Foreign Regional Banks holds an EPS of 0.55 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 5.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 4.93%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 3.70%. Eventually, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an EPS value of 4.73% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Foreign Regional Banks NYSE shows a value of 22.50% with Outstanding shares of 1394.92.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) Foreign Regional Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.62% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.58%. Its Day High was -10.58% and Day Low showed 15.65%. The 52-Week High shows -23.17% with a 52-Week Low of 17.29%.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) Foreign Regional Banks has a current market price of 7.28 and the change is -3.06%. Its Target Price was fixed at 8.34 at an IPO Date of 9/26/2012. At present, the Gross Margin for Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. BSMX Foreign Regional Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 20.80%. Performance week shows a value of 2.10%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.80%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.15% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.74%.