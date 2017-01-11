Foreign Regional Banks: KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Foreign Regional Banks is valued at 15487.33. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of KB Financial Group Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for KB Financial Group Inc. NYSE:KB Foreign Regional Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 8.08 with a Forward PE of 8.64. KB Financial Group Inc. Foreign Regional Banks has a PEG of 2.07 alongside a PS value of 1.84 and a PB value of 0.54.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Foreign Regional Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 2.33% with a Payout Ratio of 18.30%. KB Financial Group Inc. Foreign Regional Banks holds an EPS of 4.51 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 21.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to -22.75%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 59.30%. Eventually, KB Financial Group Inc. Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an EPS value of 3.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for KB Financial Group Inc. Foreign Regional Banks NYSE shows a value of -2.90% with Outstanding shares of 425.71.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Foreign Regional Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.87% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.63%. Its Day High was 11.63% and Day Low showed 5.88%. The 52-Week High shows -5.65% with a 52-Week Low of 59.28%.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Foreign Regional Banks has a current market price of 36.38 and the change is 0.00%. Its Target Price was fixed at 41 at an IPO Date of 11/13/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for KB Financial Group Inc. KB Foreign Regional Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 20.60%. Performance week shows a value of 0.89%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.99%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.10% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.06%.