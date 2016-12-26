Foreign Regional Banks: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Foreign Regional Banks is valued at 46910.91. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:MFG Foreign Regional Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 8.16 with a Forward PE of 12.11. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Foreign Regional Banks has a PEG of 4.53 alongside a PS value of 3.85 and a PB value of 0.69.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Foreign Regional Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 3.53% with a Payout Ratio of 39.10%. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Foreign Regional Banks holds an EPS of 0.45 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -43.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to -5.59%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 17.10%. Eventually, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an EPS value of 1.80% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Foreign Regional Banks NYSE shows a value of 106.20% with Outstanding shares of 12747.53.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Foreign Regional Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.20% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.95%. Its Day High was 13.95% and Day Low showed 16.09%. The 52-Week High shows -10.46% with a 52-Week Low of 36.80%.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Foreign Regional Banks has a current market price of 3.68 and the change is 0.27%. Its Target Price was fixed at 3.99 at an IPO Date of 11/8/2006. At present, the Gross Margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. MFG Foreign Regional Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 46.80%. Performance week shows a value of -2.39%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.00%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.92% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.11%.