Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) from Copper – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper is valued at 19865.55. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 10.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Copper has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.39 and a PB value of 3.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Copper holds an EPS of -6.81 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -798.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 417.51%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -34.90%. Eventually, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Copper exhibits an EPS value of 28.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Copper NYSE shows a value of 5.30% with Outstanding shares of 1438.49.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper has a Current Ratio of 2.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.28% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.73%. Its Day High was 18.73% and Day Low showed 49.46%. The 52-Week High shows -15.90% with a 52-Week Low of 292.33%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Copper has a current market price of 13.81 and the change is 0.07%. Its Target Price was fixed at 12.88 at an IPO Date of 7/10/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX Copper is moving around at 2.20% alongside a Profit Margin of -59.80%. Performance week shows a value of -0.14%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -14.81%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.39% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 4.04%.