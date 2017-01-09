Gas Utilities: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Gas Utilities is valued at 12384.81. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of ONEOK, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for ONEOK, Inc. NYSE:OKE Gas Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 42.23 with a Forward PE of 31.87. ONEOK, Inc. Gas Utilities has a PEG of 8.45 alongside a PS value of 1.51 and a PB value of 57.33.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Gas Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 4.25% with a Payout Ratio of 180.80%. ONEOK, Inc. Gas Utilities holds an EPS of 1.37 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -21.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.51%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -5.10%. Eventually, ONEOK, Inc. Gas Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 5.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for ONEOK, Inc. Gas Utilities NYSE shows a value of 24.20% with Outstanding shares of 213.9.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Gas Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.08% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 27.59%. Its Day High was 27.59% and Day Low showed 27.50%. The 52-Week High shows -2.64% with a 52-Week Low of 227.10%.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Gas Utilities has a current market price of 57.9 and the change is -1.58%. Its Target Price was fixed at 51.4 at an IPO Date of 7/1/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for ONEOK, Inc. OKE Gas Utilities is moving around at 29.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.14%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.17%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.88% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.15%.