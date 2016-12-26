Gold: Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) Gold is valued at 16950.75. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Barrick Gold Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Barrick Gold Corporation NYSE:ABX Gold on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 16.78. Barrick Gold Corporation Gold has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 2 and a PB value of 2.26.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) Gold shows a Dividend Yield of 0.55% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Barrick Gold Corporation Gold holds an EPS of -2.05 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 2.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 26.20%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -22.00%. Eventually, Barrick Gold Corporation Gold exhibits an EPS value of 36.85% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Barrick Gold Corporation Gold NYSE shows a value of -0.80% with Outstanding shares of 1165.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) Gold has a Current Ratio of 2.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.38% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -17.51%. Its Day High was -17.51% and Day Low showed 5.36%. The 52-Week High shows -37.85% with a 52-Week Low of 100.61%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) Gold has a current market price of 14.55 and the change is 3.05%. Its Target Price was fixed at 20.71 at an IPO Date of 2/4/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for Barrick Gold Corporation ABX Gold is moving around at 35.70% alongside a Profit Margin of -28.20%. Performance week shows a value of 1.89%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.41%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.66% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.62%.