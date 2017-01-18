Gold: Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) Gold is valued at 12940.83. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Goldcorp Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Goldcorp Inc. NYSE:GG Gold on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 31.76. Goldcorp Inc. Gold has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 3.51 and a PB value of 0.96.

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) Gold shows a Dividend Yield of 0.53% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Goldcorp Inc. Gold holds an EPS of -5.07 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -90.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 74.09%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -36.40%. Eventually, Goldcorp Inc. Gold exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Goldcorp Inc. Gold NYSE shows a value of -16.70% with Outstanding shares of 854.18.

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) Gold has a Current Ratio of 1.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.21% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.13%. Its Day High was -7.13% and Day Low showed 27.20%. The 52-Week High shows -25.46% with a 52-Week Low of 61.19%.

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) Gold has a current market price of 15.15 and the change is 3.77%. Its Target Price was fixed at 18.51 at an IPO Date of 8/18/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Goldcorp Inc. GG Gold is moving around at 7.60% alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of 4.77%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 21.98%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.17% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.32%.