Grocery Stores: Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores is valued at 10144.51. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Whole Foods Market, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Whole Foods Market, Inc. NASDAQ:WFM Grocery Stores on its PE ratio displays a value of 20.6 with a Forward PE of 21.84. Whole Foods Market, Inc. Grocery Stores has a PEG of 7.75 alongside a PS value of 0.65 and a PB value of 3.16.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores shows a Dividend Yield of 1.75% with a Payout Ratio of 34.80%. Whole Foods Market, Inc. Grocery Stores holds an EPS of 1.55 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 4.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 0.83%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 9.90%. Eventually, Whole Foods Market, Inc. Grocery Stores exhibits an EPS value of 2.66% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Whole Foods Market, Inc. Grocery Stores NASDAQ shows a value of 1.70% with Outstanding shares of 317.91.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.67% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.24%. Its Day High was 4.24% and Day Low showed 14.54%. The 52-Week High shows -9.50% with a 52-Week Low of 15.87%.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Grocery Stores has a current market price of 31.91 and the change is 0.16%. Its Target Price was fixed at 30 at an IPO Date of 1/23/1992. At present, the Gross Margin for Whole Foods Market, Inc. WFM Grocery Stores is moving around at 34.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.20%. Performance week shows a value of -1.18%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.51%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.63% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.09%.