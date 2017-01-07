HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) from Hospitals – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals is valued at 28658.18. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of HCA Holdings, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forHCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.11 with a Forward PE of 10.79. HCA Holdings, Inc. Hospitals has a PEG of 1.05 alongside a PS value of 0.7 and a PB value of *TBA.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. HCA Holdings, Inc. Hospitals holds an EPS of 6.33 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 19.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.81%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 12.60%. Eventually, HCA Holdings, Inc. Hospitals exhibits an EPS value of 11.49% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for HCA Holdings, Inc. Hospitals NYSE shows a value of 4.20% with Outstanding shares of 374.03.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.68% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.25%. Its Day High was -0.25% and Day Low showed 14.36%. The 52-Week High shows -8.45% with a 52-Week Low of 27.55%.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals has a current market price of 76.62 and the change is -0.25%. Its Target Price was fixed at 90.26 at an IPO Date of 3/10/2011. At present, the Gross Margin for HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Hospitals is moving around at 83.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 6.20%. Performance week shows a value of 3.69%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.61%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.86% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.90%.