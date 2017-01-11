Health Care Plans: Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Health Care Plans is valued at 10461.01. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Centene Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Centene Corporation NYSE:CNC Health Care Plans on its PE ratio displays a value of 23.94 with a Forward PE of 13.28. Centene Corporation Health Care Plans has a PEG of 1.43 alongside a PS value of 0.3 and a PB value of 1.86.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Health Care Plans shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Centene Corporation Health Care Plans holds an EPS of 2.6 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 29.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.84%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 26.30%. Eventually, Centene Corporation Health Care Plans exhibits an EPS value of 16.77% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Centene Corporation Health Care Plans NYSE shows a value of 86.30% with Outstanding shares of 168.4.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Health Care Plans has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.09% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.42%. Its Day High was -2.42% and Day Low showed 24.26%. The 52-Week High shows -17.78% with a 52-Week Low of 31.19%.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Health Care Plans has a current market price of 62.13 and the change is 0.02%. Its Target Price was fixed at 73.18 at an IPO Date of 12/13/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Centene Corporation CNC Health Care Plans is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 1.20%. Performance week shows a value of 6.53%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 9.10%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.25% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.55%.