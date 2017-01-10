High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Abbott Laboratories, (NYSE: ABT), with a large market cap of 60147.15. Abbott Laboratories is in the industry Medical Appliances & Equipment and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/6/1983. Abbott Laboratories’s price right now is 40.91 (a change of 0.42% and change from open, 0.25%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.01% and for the month at 1.72%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.07%. The 52 week high reached -10.09% and the low went to 15.77%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 6.07%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.87%, and for the quarter it has been -4.59%. For the half year, Abbott Laboratories has seen performance at -2.06%. For the year to date it is 6.07%, so does a target price of 46.62 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Abbott Laboratories is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 61.26, combined with a forward P/E of 16.9. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 6.29, P/S is 2.9, P/B is 2.9, P/cash is 13.35 and finally P/Free cash flow is 201.84.

With a current trading price of 40.91, the company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, representing a payout ratio of 112.60%. The EPS is at 0.67, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.34% after being 53.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -10.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.74%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -161.10%.

Abbott Laboratories has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -10.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.40%, and return of investment of 7.70%. Long term debt is 0.29, with total debt totaling 0.38. However Abbott Laboratories’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 56.90%, with the operating margin at 14.70%. A healthy profit margin of 6.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 74.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1476.37, with the number of shares float at 1464.7.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 9202.54, with the volume today at 1100358. The related volume is 0.69. The day high today has been -1.49% and the low, 9.44%. The GAP is 0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.