High Market Cap Stock of the Day – AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is AbbVie Inc., (NYSE: ABBV), with a large market cap of 104314.92. AbbVie Inc. is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/2013. AbbVie Inc.’s price right now is 63.88 (a change of -0.51% and change from open, -0.27%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.36% and for the month at 1.40%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.73%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.81%. The 52 week high reached -5.36% and the low went to 29.48%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.54%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 7.03%, and for the quarter it has been 2.97%. For the half year, AbbVie Inc. has seen performance at 1.59%. For the year to date it is 2.54%, so does a target price of 70.11 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether AbbVie Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.27, combined with a forward P/E of 11.67. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.12, P/S is 4.13, P/B is 16.21, P/cash is 13.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.55.

With a current trading price of 63.88, the company has a dividend yield of 3.99%, representing a payout ratio of 61.00%. The EPS is at 3.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.06% after being 185.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.42%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.90%.

AbbVie Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 117.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.10%, and return of investment of 16.90%. Long term debt is 5.76, with total debt totaling 5.77. However AbbVie Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 77.30%, with the operating margin at 36.20%. A healthy profit margin of 24.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 68.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1624.59, with the number of shares float at 1621.25.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7761.56, with the volume today at 933749. The related volume is 0.69. The day high today has been -1.80% and the low, 16.02%. The GAP is -0.25%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.