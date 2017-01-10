High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Accenture plc, (NYSE: ACN), with a large market cap of 73900.15. Accenture plc is in the industry Information Technology Services and sector Technology. The home country is Ireland, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/19/2001. Accenture plc’s price right now is 114.97 (a change of -0.03% and change from open, 0.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.63% and for the month at 1.48%. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.35%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -0.22%. The 52 week high reached -8.55% and the low went to 28.33%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.82%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.40%, and for the quarter it has been 0.17%. For the half year, Accenture plc has seen performance at 0.64%. For the year to date it is -1.82%, so does a target price of 129.95 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Accenture plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.02, combined with a forward P/E of 17.97. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.71, P/S is 2.09, P/B is 9.64, P/cash is 18.11 and finally P/Free cash flow is 22.87.

With a current trading price of 114.97, the company has a dividend yield of 2.10%, representing a payout ratio of 33.50%. The EPS is at 6.76, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.05% after being 35.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.97%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.80%.

Accenture plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 59.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 21.90%, and return of investment of 58.10%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However Accenture plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 29.60%, with the operating margin at 16.30%. A healthy profit margin of 12.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 642.61, with the number of shares float at 590.18.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2431.05, with the volume today at 456845. The related volume is 1.08. The day high today has been -8.55% and the low, 0.55%. The GAP is -0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.