High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Activision Blizzard, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATVI), with a large market cap of 28041.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is in the industry Multimedia & Graphics Software and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/25/1993. Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s price right now is 37.51 (a change of -0.50% and change from open, -0.42%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.91% and for the month at 1.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.99%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.69%. The 52 week high reached -17.65% and the low went to 42.75%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.40%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.67%, and for the quarter it has been -14.16%. For the half year, Activision Blizzard, Inc. has seen performance at -10.66%. For the year to date it is 4.40%, so does a target price of 48.73 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Activision Blizzard, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 32.75, combined with a forward P/E of 17.88. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.46, P/S is 4.72, P/B is 3.17, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.84.

With a current trading price of 37.51, the company has a dividend yield of 0.69%, representing a payout ratio of 36.90%. The EPS is at 1.15, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.64% after being 5.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 28.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 22.47%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 54.10%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 58.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.20%, and return of investment of 9.00%. Long term debt is 0.55, with total debt totaling 0.72. However Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 63.70%, with the operating margin at 24.40%. A healthy profit margin of 17.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 743.8, with the number of shares float at 681.96.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8573.85, with the volume today at 958618. The related volume is 0.66. The day high today has been -16.31% and the low, 6.81%. The GAP is -0.08%.

