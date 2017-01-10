High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Adobe Systems Incorporated, (NASDAQ: ADBE), with a large market cap of 54131.26. Adobe Systems Incorporated is in the industry Application Software and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/14/1986. Adobe Systems Incorporated’s price right now is 108 (a change of -0.53% and change from open, -0.53%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.67% and for the month at 1.70%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.93%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.24%. The 52 week high reached -2.78% and the low went to 51.54%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.46%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.04%, and for the quarter it has been -0.06%. For the half year, Adobe Systems Incorporated has seen performance at 11.77%. For the year to date it is 5.46%, so does a target price of 122.16 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Adobe Systems Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 55.31, combined with a forward P/E of 22.62. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.81, P/S is 9.75, P/B is 7.44, P/cash is 12.17 and finally P/Free cash flow is 31.13.

With a current trading price of 108, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.96, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 25.49% after being 135.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -3.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 30.61%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 55.90%.

Adobe Systems Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 20.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.20%, and return of investment of 7.40%. Long term debt is 0.26, with total debt totaling 0. However Adobe Systems Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.2 and a quick ratio of 2.2.

The gross margin is 85.50%, with the operating margin at 23.60%. A healthy profit margin of 17.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.38%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 498.58, with the number of shares float at 494.69.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2504.94, with the volume today at 457574. The related volume is 1.08. The day high today has been -1.06% and the low, 10.20%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.