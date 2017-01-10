High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMD), with a large market cap of 10574.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is in the industry Semiconductor – Broad Line and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/21/1983. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s price right now is 11.4 (a change of -0.78% and change from open, -1.30%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.74% and for the month at 4.59%. The 20 day simple moving average is 23.33%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 81.85%. The 52 week high reached -8.21% and the low went to 551.43%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.32%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 20.19%, and for the quarter it has been 70.22%. For the half year, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has seen performance at 129.34%. For the year to date it is 1.32%, so does a target price of 8.88 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 234.49. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.56, P/B is 24.45, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 46.58.

With a current trading price of 11.4, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.68, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 133.30% after being -60.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -27.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -98.50%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 23.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -9.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 232.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -16.90%, and return of investment of -27.10%. Long term debt is 4.24, with total debt totaling 4.24. However Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 22.60%, with the operating margin at -10.10%. A healthy profit margin of -13.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 920.32, with the number of shares float at 920.06.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 48676.62, with the volume today at 9777951. The related volume is 1.19. The day high today has been -8.21% and the low, 83.28%. The GAP is 0.52%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.