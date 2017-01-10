High Market Cap Stock of the Day – AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is AEGON N.V., (NYSE: AEG), with a large market cap of 11261.67. AEGON N.V. is in the industry Life Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is Netherlands, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. AEGON N.V.’s price right now is 5.47 (a change of 0.64% and change from open, 0.27%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.44% and for the month at 1.21%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.92%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 19.61%. The 52 week high reached -4.28% and the low went to 68.84%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.63%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.73%, and for the quarter it has been 32.04%. For the half year, AEGON N.V. has seen performance at 49.52%. For the year to date it is -1.63%, so does a target price of 5.64 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether AEGON N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.86, combined with a forward P/E of 7.87. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.54, P/S is 0.19, P/B is 0.42, P/cash is 0.94 and finally P/Free cash flow is 3.04.

With a current trading price of 5.47, the company has a dividend yield of 5.33%, representing a payout ratio of 121.20%. The EPS is at 0.23, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 105.04% after being -21.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -19.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 44.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 156.60%.

AEGON N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2446.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -6.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 1.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.10%, and return of investment of 1.10%. Long term debt is 0.55, with total debt totaling 0. However AEGON N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 1.20%. A healthy profit margin of 0.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 9.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2070.16, with the number of shares float at 1849.93.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2215.1, with the volume today at 448450. The related volume is 1.16. The day high today has been -4.28% and the low, 29.74%. The GAP is 0.37%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.