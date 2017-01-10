High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Aflac Incorporated, (NYSE: AFL), with a large market cap of 28274.48. Aflac Incorporated is in the industry Accident & Health Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/19/1984. Aflac Incorporated’s price right now is 69.73 (a change of 0.30% and change from open, 0.32%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.32% and for the month at 1.23%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.58%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -0.01%. The 52 week high reached -5.85% and the low went to 30.98%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.11%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.09%, and for the quarter it has been -2.03%. For the half year, Aflac Incorporated has seen performance at -3.21%. For the year to date it is -0.11%, so does a target price of 70.92 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Aflac Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 11.04, combined with a forward P/E of 10.74. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.53, P/S is 1.29, P/B is 1.25, P/cash is 5.37 and finally P/Free cash flow is 5.17.

With a current trading price of 69.73, the company has a dividend yield of 2.47%, representing a payout ratio of 25.90%. The EPS is at 6.3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -5.75% after being -10.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.21%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 16.30%.

Aflac Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.00%, and return of investment of 12.40%. Long term debt is 0.25, with total debt totaling 0.25. However Aflac Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 19.50%. A healthy profit margin of 12.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 68.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 406.71, with the number of shares float at 394.8.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1994.6, with the volume today at 229235. The related volume is 0.66. The day high today has been -5.21% and the low, 3.30%. The GAP is -0.01%.

