High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Agilent Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: A), with a large market cap of 15693.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. is in the industry Medical Laboratories & Research and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/18/1999. Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s price right now is 47.95 (a change of -0.39% and change from open, -0.81%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.91% and for the month at 1.53%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.93%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.10%. The 52 week high reached -1.26% and the low went to 41.95%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.66%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 7.31%, and for the quarter it has been 1.90%. For the half year, Agilent Technologies, Inc. has seen performance at 6.61%. For the year to date it is 5.66%, so does a target price of 51.54 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Agilent Technologies, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 34.17, combined with a forward P/E of 20. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.7, P/S is 3.73, P/B is 3.7, P/cash is 6.86 and finally P/Free cash flow is 31.14.

With a current trading price of 47.95, the company has a dividend yield of 1.10%, representing a payout ratio of 32.40%. The EPS is at 1.41, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.16% after being 7.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -13.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.24%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.10%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -8.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.10%, and return of investment of 8.70%. Long term debt is 0.45, with total debt totaling 0. However Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.8 and a quick ratio of 3.3.

The gross margin is 52.30%, with the operating margin at 14.60%. A healthy profit margin of 11.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 326, with the number of shares float at 320.01.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2015.12, with the volume today at 252464. The related volume is 0.72. The day high today has been -1.26% and the low, 12.04%. The GAP is 0.42%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.