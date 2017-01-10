High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, (NYSE: AEM), with a large market cap of 10100.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is in the industry Gold and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s price right now is 44.12 (a change of -0.02% and change from open, -0.94%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.57% and for the month at 3.85%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.67%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -7.62%. The 52 week high reached -26.28% and the low went to 70.45%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.07%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 9.45%, and for the quarter it has been -1.59%. For the half year, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has seen performance at -20.21%. For the year to date it is 5.07%, so does a target price of 53.27 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 124.31, combined with a forward P/E of 50.78. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.83, P/S is 4.76, P/B is 2.22, P/cash is 13.82 and finally P/Free cash flow is 41.01.

With a current trading price of 44.12, the company has a dividend yield of 0.91%, representing a payout ratio of 94.30%. The EPS is at 0.36, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 40.61% after being -73.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -43.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 44.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3717.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 20.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 1.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.20%, and return of investment of 1.90%. Long term debt is 0.24, with total debt totaling 0.27. However Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.8 and a quick ratio of 1.9.

The gross margin is 52.60%, with the operating margin at 12.00%. A healthy profit margin of 3.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 228.87, with the number of shares float at 225.21.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2070, with the volume today at 255472. The related volume is 0.71. The day high today has been -16.82% and the low, 25.88%. The GAP is 0.93%.

