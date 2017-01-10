High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Agrium Inc., (NYSE: AGU), with a large market cap of 14339.47. Agrium Inc. is in the industry Agricultural Chemicals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/5/1995. Agrium Inc.’s price right now is 102.95 (a change of 0.42% and change from open, -0.61%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.89% and for the month at 2.38%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.51%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.08%. The 52 week high reached -5.37% and the low went to 33.76%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.96%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.49%, and for the quarter it has been 15.49%. For the half year, Agrium Inc. has seen performance at 15.95%. For the year to date it is 1.96%, so does a target price of 100.03 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Agrium Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.53, combined with a forward P/E of 18.99. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 28.3, P/S is 1.04, P/B is 2.24, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 102.95, the company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, representing a payout ratio of 66.80%. The EPS is at 5.25, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.53% after being 26.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 0.69%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -141.50%.

Agrium Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -11.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.30%, and return of investment of 10.90%. Long term debt is 0.7, with total debt totaling 0.99. However Agrium Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 25.70%, with the operating margin at 9.10%. A healthy profit margin of 5.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 139.87, with the number of shares float at 138.06.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 429.71, with the volume today at 105367. The related volume is 1.41. The day high today has been -5.37% and the low, 17.13%. The GAP is 1.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.