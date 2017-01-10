High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., (NYSE: APD), with a large market cap of 31793.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is in the industry Chemicals – Major Diversified and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/6/1983. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s price right now is 145.57 (a change of -0.51% and change from open, -0.63%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.36% and for the month at 1.23%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.81%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.26%. The 52 week high reached -2.67% and the low went to 40.67%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.73%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.91%, and for the quarter it has been 8.96%. For the half year, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has seen performance at 10.53%. For the year to date it is 1.73%, so does a target price of 152.35 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21, combined with a forward P/E of 20.8. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.34, P/B is 4.49, P/cash is 21.18 and finally P/Free cash flow is 37.38.

With a current trading price of 145.57, the company has a dividend yield of 2.35%, representing a payout ratio of 116.60%. The EPS is at 6.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.09% after being 17.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -0.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.30%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.60%, and return of investment of 11.40%. Long term debt is 0.69, with total debt totaling 0.88. However Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 32.80%, with the operating margin at 22.00%. A healthy profit margin of 6.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 85.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 217.3, with the number of shares float at 216.68.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1398.81, with the volume today at 121889. The related volume is 0.5. The day high today has been -2.67% and the low, 13.52%. The GAP is 0.12%.

