High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Akamai Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: AKAM), with a large market cap of 12089. Akamai Technologies, Inc. is in the industry Internet Information Providers and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/29/1999. Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s price right now is 70.36 (a change of 0.51% and change from open, 0.51%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.87% and for the month at 1.99%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.24%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 23.75%. The 52 week high reached -0.96% and the low went to 78.44%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.98%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.82%, and for the quarter it has been 27.39%. For the half year, Akamai Technologies, Inc. has seen performance at 24.47%. For the year to date it is 4.98%, so does a target price of 68.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Akamai Technologies, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 39.68, combined with a forward P/E of 24.16. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.71, P/S is 5.25, P/B is 3.85, P/cash is 13.27 and finally P/Free cash flow is 20.73.

With a current trading price of 70.36, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.76, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.66% after being -3.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.66%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.30%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 16.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.40%, and return of investment of 8.90%. Long term debt is 0.2, with total debt totaling 0.2. However Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.2 and a quick ratio of 3.2.

The gross margin is 65.30%, with the operating margin at 19.90%. A healthy profit margin of 13.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 172.7, with the number of shares float at 168.39.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2157.34, with the volume today at 160456. The related volume is 0.44. The day high today has been -0.96% and the low, 11.98%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.