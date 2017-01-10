High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Alaska Air Group, Inc., (NYSE: ALK), with a large market cap of 10879.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. is in the industry Regional Airlines and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/3/1983. Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s price right now is 92.2 (a change of 5.41% and change from open, 4.11%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.67% and for the month at 2.45%. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.95%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 29.15%. The 52 week high reached 0.34% and the low went to 70.49%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.42%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.23%, and for the quarter it has been 28.91%. For the half year, Alaska Air Group, Inc. has seen performance at 46.55%. For the year to date it is -1.42%, so does a target price of 98.12 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Alaska Air Group, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.25, combined with a forward P/E of 13.11. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.88, P/B is 3.76, P/cash is 3.37 and finally P/Free cash flow is 14.24.

With a current trading price of 92.2, the company has a dividend yield of 1.26%, representing a payout ratio of 14.30%. The EPS is at 7.14, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -7.28% after being 48.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 30.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -0.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.30%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 34.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 12.20%, and return of investment of 26.90%. Long term debt is 0.65, with total debt totaling 0.75. However Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.7 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 46.30%, with the operating margin at 23.60%. A healthy profit margin of 15.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 124.38, with the number of shares float at 122.92.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1178.22, with the volume today at 697887. The related volume is 3.4. The day high today has been 0.34% and the low, 33.89%. The GAP is 1.25%.

