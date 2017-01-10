High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Albemarle Corporation, (NYSE: ALB), with a large market cap of 10130.14. Albemarle Corporation is in the industry Specialty Chemicals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/22/1994. Albemarle Corporation’s price right now is 90.2 (a change of -0.31% and change from open, -0.73%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.58% and for the month at 1.73%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.10%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.42%. The 52 week high reached -1.88% and the low went to 100.23%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.11%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.23%, and for the quarter it has been 10.21%. For the half year, Albemarle Corporation has seen performance at 8.98%. For the year to date it is 5.11%, so does a target price of 92.07 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Albemarle Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.76, combined with a forward P/E of 22.29. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.92, P/S is 3.48, P/B is 3.08, P/cash is 43.37 and finally P/Free cash flow is 64.03.

With a current trading price of 90.2, the company has a dividend yield of 1.35%, representing a payout ratio of 62.70%. The EPS is at 5.09, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.40% after being 17.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -2.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.25%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 91.70%.

Albemarle Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.30%, and return of investment of 5.80%. Long term debt is 0.92, with total debt totaling 1.05. However Albemarle Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 36.30%, with the operating margin at 23.40%. A healthy profit margin of 7.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 111.96, with the number of shares float at 111.95.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 866.25, with the volume today at 97965. The related volume is 0.65. The day high today has been -1.88% and the low, 18.58%. The GAP is 0.42%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.