High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ALXN), with a large market cap of 32454.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/28/1996. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s price right now is 140.92 (a change of -2.66% and change from open, -2.81%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 4.23% and for the month at 4.32%. The 20 day simple moving average is 13.75%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.38%. The 52 week high reached -17.03% and the low went to 29.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 18.32%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 15.24%, and for the quarter it has been 15.77%. For the half year, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has seen performance at 15.54%. For the year to date it is 18.32%, so does a target price of 169.47 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 87.9, combined with a forward P/E of 26.2. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 5.27, P/S is 10.99, P/B is 3.82, P/cash is 24.72 and finally P/Free cash flow is 55.85.

With a current trading price of 140.92, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.65, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 19.22% after being -79.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.69%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 151.40%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 19.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 36.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.10%, and return of investment of 1.60%. Long term debt is 0.34, with total debt totaling 0.38. However Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.5 and a quick ratio of 2.2.

The gross margin is 91.60%, with the operating margin at 23.90%. A healthy profit margin of 13.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 224.18, with the number of shares float at 223.4.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3077.16, with the volume today at 457875. The related volume is 0.88. The day high today has been -3.09% and the low, 29.14%. The GAP is 0.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.