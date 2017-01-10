High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Allergan plc, (NYSE: AGN), with a large market cap of 83215.41. Allergan plc is in the industry Drugs – Generic and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/17/1993. Allergan plc’s price right now is 219.34 (a change of -0.35% and change from open, -0.46%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.39% and for the month at 2.32%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.96%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.86%. The 52 week high reached -27.46% and the low went to 18.88%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.80%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 16.01%, and for the quarter it has been -7.88%. For the half year, Allergan plc has seen performance at -7.63%. For the year to date it is 4.80%, so does a target price of 261.58 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Allergan plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 13.77. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 5.58, P/B is 1.02, P/cash is 3.04 and finally P/Free cash flow is 35.15.

With a current trading price of 219.34, the company has a dividend yield of 1.27%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at -4.94, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 19.42% after being 23.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -50.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.26%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 52.20%.

Allergan plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 33.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.30%, and return of investment of -1.30%. Long term debt is 0.37, with total debt totaling 0.39. However Allergan plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 4 and a quick ratio of 3.9.

The gross margin is 83.30%, with the operating margin at -9.80%. A healthy profit margin of 94.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 378.08, with the number of shares float at 374.51.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5133.37, with the volume today at 358621. The related volume is 0.4. The day high today has been -2.51% and the low, 18.88%. The GAP is 0.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.