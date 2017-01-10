High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Alliance Data Systems Corporation, (NYSE: ADS), with a large market cap of 13694.69. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is in the industry Business Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/15/2001. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s price right now is 235.47 (a change of -0.89% and change from open, -0.85%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.82% and for the month at 2.18%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.58%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.33%. The 52 week high reached -8.74% and the low went to 33.65%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.98%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.75%, and for the quarter it has been 14.01%. For the half year, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has seen performance at 13.22%. For the year to date it is 3.98%, so does a target price of 250.12 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Alliance Data Systems Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.05, combined with a forward P/E of 12.7. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.04, P/S is 1.94, P/B is 7.76, P/cash is 9.13 and finally P/Free cash flow is 7.63.

With a current trading price of 235.47, the company has a dividend yield of 0.88%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 9.49, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.58% after being 12.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 20.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.28%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 71.00%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 18.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 18.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 31.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.50%, and return of investment of 6.30%. Long term debt is 5.59, with total debt totaling 6.57. However Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.4 and a quick ratio of 2.3.

The gross margin is 41.90%, with the operating margin at 20.50%. A healthy profit margin of 8.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 57.64, with the number of shares float at 56.2.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 583.21, with the volume today at 71424. The related volume is 0.7. The day high today has been -2.57% and the low, 18.89%. The GAP is -0.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.