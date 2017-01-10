High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ambev S.A., (NYSE: ABEV), with a large market cap of 80538.95. Ambev S.A. is in the industry Beverages – Brewers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is Brazil, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/5/1997. Ambev S.A.’s price right now is 5.13 (a change of -0.10% and change from open, -0.68%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.46% and for the month at 1.83%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.26%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -7.90%. The 52 week high reached -19.16% and the low went to 32.77%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.48%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.48%, and for the quarter it has been -15.35%. For the half year, Ambev S.A. has seen performance at -12.01%. For the year to date it is 4.48%, so does a target price of 5.81 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ambev S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.9, combined with a forward P/E of 19.73. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 7.63, P/S is 5.55, P/B is 5.76, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 5.13, the company has a dividend yield of 2.14%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.22, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.00% after being -4.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -26.09%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 3.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.70%.

Ambev S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Ambev S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 15699.6, with the number of shares float at 5978.25.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 19975.7, with the volume today at 3764801. The related volume is 1.08. The day high today has been -17.87% and the low, 9.04%. The GAP is 0.58%.

